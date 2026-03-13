Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated first unit of 2x660 MW Super Critical Thermal Power plant established at an outlay of ₹13,077 crore in Tuticorin district. Stalin inaugurates first unit of super critical thermal power plant in TN

The plant established by Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd is 6 per cent more efficient than the conventional thermal power plants and reduces fuel costs, besides allowing a quicker start-up time for power generation.

Through a video conference facility from the Secretariat here, Stalin inaugurated Unit 1 of the project built at Udangudi in Tuticorin.

To meet the increasing power demand of the state and provide electricity to industrial units, the government has been taking all necessary steps on a war footing, an official release said on Friday.

As a result of the initiatives, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leader in the energy sector, the release said, adding by enhancing production of thermal, gas and renewable sources, the state's energy infrastructure has been strengthened.

A unique feature of the project is that it is the first such facility with a dedicated offshore captive port. Coal is transported from a terminal located 9km into the sea via enclosed conveyor belts, reducing transportation costs and ensuring an environmentally friendly fuel supply, it said.

The power generated from this facility would be integrated into the grid through a 400 kV Gas Insulated Substation. The project would increase the state's self-generation capacity and reduce the need to purchase power from the open market.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 11 road projects completed by the state highways department in Salem, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruppur and Tiruvarur districts at a total cost of ₹1,843.85 crore.

Some of the major projects launched include the upgradation of the Omalur-Sankagiri-Tiruchengode-Paramathi Road into a four-lane at ₹985.18 crore spanning 36 km.

Under the Chief Minister's Road Development Schemes, widening and improvement of a 9.15 km stretch was taken up at ₹59.15 crore, the release said.

In Coimbatore district, Stalin unveiled the Coimbatore Western Ring Road built at ₹250 crore, a four-lane highway spanning 11.8 km.

In Tiruppur, he launched the 13.49 km Palani-Dharapuram road that has been widened into four lanes costing ₹87.69 crore, the release added.

Later, Stalin also inaugurated and took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Municipal Administration and Water Supply projects worth ₹265.66 crore, the government said.

As per the release, the Chief Minister inaugurated 45 completed projects valued at ₹211.90 crore, laid the foundation stone for 9 new projects worth ₹53.76 crore and flagged off 28 new vehicles costing ₹3.28 crore to the department.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.