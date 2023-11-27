Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Odisha, windowpanes damaged

A Vande Bharat Express, en route to Bhubaneswar from Rourkela, was damaged on Sunday evening after it came under attack in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, railway officials said. East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said the train was targeted between Meramandali and Budhapank under Dhenkanal-Angul railway section (Vande Bharat Express)

According to officials, the windowpanes of an executive class coach of the train were damaged after unidentified miscreants threw stones at it.

A railway police force (RPF) team inspected the coach and registered a case against unidentified suspects, said officials, adding, fortunately, no passenger was injured.

A railway spokesperson said the incident was reported by on-duty RPF escorting staff.

“RPF’s assistant security commissioner from Cuttack rushed to the spot. Local police were also informed. Strict action will be taken against the stone-pelters. Both the security wing of ECoR in coordination with local police are on the job to trace out the culprits,” said a spokesperson of East Coast Railways.

The Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September.