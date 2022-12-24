Home / Cities / Others / Surprise inspection carried out at night shelters in Ludhiana

Surprise inspection carried out at night shelters in Ludhiana

others
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 11:41 PM IST

Municipal corporation (MC) joint commissioner also inspected the city buses which have deployed to ferry homeless people from various points in the city to the night shelters at Haibowal dairy complex; near Vishwakarma Chowk and in Moti Nagar (near Cheema Chowk), Ludhiana

Two city buses have been deployed, which ferry the homeless to the night shelters from Jagraon bridge, Durga Mata Mandir, Vishwakrama Chowk, railway station road, Bharat Nagar Chowk and Jalandhar Bypass, Ludhiana. MC joint commissioner said surprise inspections will be conducted again in the near future. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Two city buses have been deployed, which ferry the homeless to the night shelters from Jagraon bridge, Durga Mata Mandir, Vishwakrama Chowk, railway station road, Bharat Nagar Chowk and Jalandhar Bypass, Ludhiana. MC joint commissioner said surprise inspections will be conducted again in the near future. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Municipal corporation (MC) joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh carried out a surprise inspection at the three night shelters in the city on Saturday.

Singh also inspected the city buses which have deployed to ferry homeless people from various points in the city to the night shelters at Haibowal dairy complex; near Vishwakarma Chowk and in Moti Nagar (near Cheema Chowk). The shelters were thrown open for the city’s homeless in the first week of December.

Two city buses have been deployed, which ferry the homeless to the night shelters from Jagraon bridge, Durga Mata Mandir, Vishwakrama Chowk, railway station road, Bharat Nagar Chowk and Jalandhar Bypass.

Singh stated that around 10 MC staffers are involved in the entire process of ferrying the homeless to the night shelters through city buses. “Proper security arrangements have also been made and a record is also being kept of those putting up at the shelters,” said the joint commissioner.

Food is also provided at the facilities through “langar sewa” by the management of Gurdwara Shaheedan Pheruman Sahib near Dholewal Chowk.

He said that though the arrangements at the shelters were found in place, the staff has been directed to ensure cleanliness.

During the visit to the facility in Moti Nagar, Singh also interacted with the homeless to discuss any issues being faced by them. He stated that blankets have been provided to the homeless at the facilities.

He stated that surprise inspections will be conducted again in the near future.

100 blankets donated

Singh stated that NGOs and industrial organisations have also been stepping up to support MC and 100 blankets were recently donated by Vardhman Group at the night shelter facilities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out