Surprise inspection carried out at night shelters in Ludhiana

Municipal corporation (MC) joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh carried out a surprise inspection at the three night shelters in the city on Saturday.

Singh also inspected the city buses which have deployed to ferry homeless people from various points in the city to the night shelters at Haibowal dairy complex; near Vishwakarma Chowk and in Moti Nagar (near Cheema Chowk). The shelters were thrown open for the city’s homeless in the first week of December.

Two city buses have been deployed, which ferry the homeless to the night shelters from Jagraon bridge, Durga Mata Mandir, Vishwakrama Chowk, railway station road, Bharat Nagar Chowk and Jalandhar Bypass.

Singh stated that around 10 MC staffers are involved in the entire process of ferrying the homeless to the night shelters through city buses. “Proper security arrangements have also been made and a record is also being kept of those putting up at the shelters,” said the joint commissioner.

Food is also provided at the facilities through “langar sewa” by the management of Gurdwara Shaheedan Pheruman Sahib near Dholewal Chowk.

He said that though the arrangements at the shelters were found in place, the staff has been directed to ensure cleanliness.

During the visit to the facility in Moti Nagar, Singh also interacted with the homeless to discuss any issues being faced by them. He stated that blankets have been provided to the homeless at the facilities.

He stated that surprise inspections will be conducted again in the near future.

100 blankets donated

Singh stated that NGOs and industrial organisations have also been stepping up to support MC and 100 blankets were recently donated by Vardhman Group at the night shelter facilities.