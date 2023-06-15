Teesta Setalvad was a politician’s tool, tried to defame Gujarat: State govt to HC

The Gujarat government on Thursday opposed the bail plea application of activist Teesta Setalvad, presenting arguments before the Gujarat high court which highlight her potential to tamper with evidence. Her bail plea was opposed in July last year in the sessions court by the government on similar grounds. (PTI file image)

Setalvad is facing charges related to propagating a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 riots and allegedly attempting to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.

The state’s prosecution, represented by public prosecutor Mitesh Amin, emphasised that the charges against Setalvad pertain to the alleged fabrication of false evidence.

They further claimed that she received ₹30 lakh from late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, with the aim of destabilising the Narendra Modi-led government in Gujarat after the riots in 2002.

The state government, during the court hearing, labeled Setalvad as a “tool” of a politician with the task of defaming Gujarat.

Public prosecutor Amin objected to Setalvad’s bail plea, emphasising that she, along with two police officers, RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, conspired to propagate the larger conspiracy aspect which was to destabilise the Gujarat government shortly after the tragic Godhra train incident in 2002.

The prosecutor alleged that Setalvad was also being manipulated by a politician belonging to a particular political party.

The state’s special investigation team (SIT) claimed that it had uncovered evidence suggesting that Setalvad had received financial assistance from a prominent leader of a rival political party.

Her bail plea was opposed in July last year in the sessions court by the government on similar grounds.

To substantiate these claims, the prosecutor cited witness testimonies, including that of Rais Khan, Setalvad’s former close aide who later fell out with her in 2008.

Khan’s statement described a meeting between Setalvad and Patel at the circuit house in Ahmedabad.

During the meeting, Patel allegedly instructed Setalvad to ensure that certain individuals were punished and sent behind bars.

The prosecutor read out Khan’s statement, which mentioned the involvement of other IPS officers in their activities.

The prosecutor further supported the assertion made in the chargesheet that Setalvad had received ₹30 lakh from the Congress leader.

He quoted recorded statements of Khan and Narendra Brahmbhatt, who claimed to have made the payment to Setalvad on Patel’s instructions.

Additionally, it was alleged that Setalvad’s efforts were aimed at tarnishing the image of PM Modi and unsettling the established government.

Advocate Amin read out observations made by the Supreme Court in its order on Zakia Jafri’s appeal, stating that Setalvad had handled the entire case to establish a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 riots.

The prosecution argued that Setalvad initially targeted Vitthalbhai Pandya, the father of former home minister Haren Pandya, but he refused to level allegations against individuals unrelated to the riots, Setalvad shifted her focus to Zakia Jafri, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor presented these details to demonstrate Setalvad’s alleged use of witnesses to further her own agenda.