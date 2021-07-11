Three in Delhi held for extortion

Three people, including a 29-year-old woman software engineer who lost her job during the lockdown last year, were arrested for running an extortion racket where in the woman honey-trapped people and later, the male members demanded money by blackmailing victims with their objectionable videos and photographs, said police on Sunday.

The suspects were arrested following the complaint of a 65-year-old man, who owns a garment factory in Okhla, from whom they were demanding ₹1 crore, said police.

Apart from the elderly businessman, at least four other people from Delhi-NCR were being blackmailed by the suspects, who have been running the racket for many months. One laptop, a pen drive and a micro SD card---all containing objectionable videos and pictures of the arrested woman and her many victims, some of whom are yet to be identified, were seized, said police.

“Two women’s handbags fitted with spy cameras, a car and six cellphones that were being used in the crimes were also recovered,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Manoj C.

Explaining the modus operandi, DCP Manoj said the racketeers first found wealthy businessmen through an online dating application. The woman used to chat with them and have telephonic conversations. After honey trapping the victim, the woman would ask the person to meet at any place of his choice.

“During the meeting, the woman placed her handbag fitted with spy cameras discreetly in the room in a way that it would capture her objectionable videos with the victim. A few days after the meeting, the male members of the gang would threaten the victim by claiming that his videos will be uploaded online if he refused to pay them extortion money,” said the DCP.

Police said the garment factory owner was trapped using the same modus operandi around four months ago. He started receiving threats and extortion calls from a fortnight ago. As the amount sought by the blackmailers was very high, the businessman decided to approach the crime branch and lodge a complaint.

“Through technical investigation, we identified, located and nabbed the suspects from Gurugram and Delhi’s Chhatarpur in the last two days,” said a police officer who did not want to be named.

The suspects have been identified as Raj Kishor Singh (31) and Aryan Dixit (28), who is an MBA degree holder and deals in the sale of readymade garments online. Police have not shared the name of the woman.

Police said Singh too is a software engineer by profession and worked with the woman in a company till four years ago. Singh later started a spa centre in Gurugram and made the woman his business partner. They used their women employees to honeytrap rich people in Gurgram, said police.

“Singh was previously arrested in 2013 by Delhi’s Connaught Place police in a molestation and criminal intimidation case. The woman lost her job during the lockdown last year and joined Singh in his illegal activities,” said the DCP.

A case under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the IPC was registered against the suspects.