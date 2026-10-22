Three youths electrocuted during Durga idol immersion in Gkp

: Three youths, including two real brothers, were electrocuted and seven others sustained burn injuries after an iron rod mounted on a trolley carrying a Durga idol came into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension wire during an immersion procession on Wednesday evening. Preliminary findings suggest power supply had been disconnected as a precaution during the procession but was restored before the trolley passed beneath the overhead wire. (For representation only)

The injured were rushed to Nehru Hospital at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, where three youths were declared dead. Five of the seven injured are reportedly critical.

The deceased were identified as Lucky, 17, Vicky, 19, and Chandan, 21, all residents of Jungle Ayodhya Prasad village. Gulriha SHO Jagdish Prasad Pal said Lucky and Vicky were brothers.

The accident occurred near Rajhi crossing under Gulriha police station limits while the idol was being taken for immersion.

Preliminary findings suggest power supply had been disconnected as a precaution during the procession but was restored before the trolley passed beneath the overhead wire.

The incident triggered outrage, with residents staging a protest and blocking traffic outside BRD Medical College for several hours. They demanded an FIR against power corporation officials, alleging negligence.

Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Singh said police were investigating the circumstances of the accident and traffic was restored after officers spoke to the protesters.

Investigators are examining why the power supply was restored while the procession was still underway. HTC