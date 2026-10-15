Truck crushes woman to death in UP’s Rampur; driver flees

A 35-year-old woman was crushed to death by a truck in Rampur district on Thursday afternoon while she was on her way to attend her uncle’s funeral. A motorcyclist narrowly escaped after coming under the truck’s path in the accident, which occurred near a railway crossing on the Milak-Patwai road around noon. (Pic for representation only)

The deceased, Geeta, a resident of Nathpura village under the Mirganj police station area of Bareilly district, was travelling to Kramcha village in Milak with her family when the accident took place. The truck driver fled the spot after the incident, leaving the vehicle behind.

According to the police, Geeta was accompanied by her husband, Ashok, brother Yudhishthir, father Parmanand Srivastava, mother Premvati, aunt Bhagya Shree, son Anmol and maternal grandmother Vishanka Devi. The family was going to attend the funeral of Geeta’s uncle, Nemchand.

Around noon, the family was waiting for an auto-rickshaw near a turn close to the railway crossing on the Milak-Patwai road. Meanwhile, goods were being unloaded from a truck at a nearby shop. After the unloading was completed, the driver suddenly accelerated the truck and drove forward at high speed, hitting Geeta and a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist managed to save himself by abandoning his bike and running away. However, a wheel of the truck ran over Geeta, leaving her critically injured. Her family members, who were standing nearby, narrowly escaped being hit.

Geeta was taken to the government hospital in Milak, where doctors declared her dead.

The police completed the inquest proceedings and sent her body to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. The truck was seized, and a search was launched for the driver who fled after the accident.

Milak police station house officer Sanjay Kumar said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and the truck had been seized. The search for the absconding driver was underway, and further legal action would be taken after a formal complaint was received.