Two rapes reported in 24 hours, accused in one case nabbed

Two rapes were reported in Macchiwara and Samrala area in the past 24 hours.

In the first case, Machhiwara police booked a 29-year-old man for raping and threatening to kill a 13-year-old girl.

The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh of Machhiwara area, was arrested on Tuesday evening, said inspector Parveen Sharma, Machhiwara station house officer.

Mandeep, who was booked under Section 376 (rape), 511(attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life), 328 (whoever administers to or causes to be taken by any person any poison), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was presented before the court on Wednesday and sent to police remand.

The victim told the police the incident took place on May 16. Around 1.30 am when her parents were asleep, the accused entered their house and forcibly took her to an abandoned house in the neighbourhood and raped her. The victim said Mandeep threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident but she confided in her parents, who lodged a complaint with the Machhiwara police.

Soon after receiving the complaint, the cops launched a manhunt and nabbed that accused.

Second victim differently abled

In the second incident, a 20-year-old girl, who was attending a Covid patient, was raped by a 25- year-old man in a house in Bondli Changi village near Samrala.

The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father.

He told the police that Jaswinder Kaur, who is his distant relative, was suffering from Covid-19.

The victim’s father stated that he had sent his daughter, who has mental disabilities, to look after Jaswinder Kaur.

He said that Ravi Kumar, 34, who was a frequent visitor to the house, had raped his daughter during her stay there. He had learnt of the incident when he went to meet her on Tuesday. As soon as his daughter narrated her ordeal, he lodged a complaint with the police.

According to investigating officer Lakhwinder Kaur, soon after receiving the complaint, the accused Ravi Kumar was booked under Section 376 of the IPC.

Lakhwinder Kaur said that Jaswinder Kaur, the owner of the house, was also booked as she had concealed the incident. But Jaswinder told the police that she could not report the matter as she had been unwell.