Udyan Fort in Kaushambi: Govt nod to restoration of 2,500-year-old ruins

The historic Udyan Fort in Kaushambi, dating back nearly 2,500 years to the era of the ancient Vatsa Mahajanapada, is set to undergo restoration following official approval, officials said. A view of the remains of the Udyan Fort in Kaushambi (HT Photo)

The move is seen as an important step towards preserving one of India’s earliest examples of urban and architectural heritage.

Located about 40 km from the Kaushambi district headquarters on the banks of the Yamuna, the fort is associated with King Udyan, the ruler of the Vatsa kingdom—one of the 16 Mahajanapadas of ancient India.

Today, only the ruins of the once-grand structure remain, standing as a reminder of the region’s historical significance.

According to Suresh Nagar, a member of the Indian History Congress—the largest association of professional historians in South Asia— who has researched the site, the fort is believed to be among the earliest man-made forts in India.

It is also linked to the legendary love story of King Udyan and Queen Vasavadatta. Historical accounts describe Udyan as a patron of music who played his veena, named Ghoshavati, on the banks of the Yamuna, with melodies said to attract even animals and birds, Nagar said.

At present, the fort’s existence survives mainly through its remaining bastions, particularly a prominent tower along the riverbank that continues to draw visitors from across India and abroad. These remnants offer glimpses of the grandeur of the ancient Vatsa capital. The fort is known for its sprawling grounds and remnants of ancient walls, which offer a glimpse into the region’s regal past.

The site is under the protection of the archaeological department. To safeguard the structure from river erosion, a pillar-like bastion was earlier constructed on the western side, aligning with the Yamuna’s west-to-east flow. Despite enduring natural challenges, the structure has stood the test of time, though signs of deterioration have become increasingly evident.

Karmveer Tiwari, assistant conservation officer, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said that the fort currently rests on three bastions, two of which—especially the one located to the right of the entrance near the river—have weakened significantly over time. Recognising the urgency, the department submitted a proposal for restoration, which has now been approved by the government, he added.

Restoration work on the damaged bastion is expected to begin soon, with officials stating that all efforts will adhere strictly to archaeological conservation standards.