Ujjwal Raman has no four-wheeler; owns assets worth over 23 cr

INDIA bloc candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh who is contesting from the Allahabad seat on Congress symbol in the Lok Sabha elections-2024, has movable and immovable assets worth over ₹23.03 crore, but has no four-wheeler and neither any weapon in his name. INDIA bloc candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh is contesting from the Allahabad seat on Congress symbol. (HT Photo)

The affidavit submitted by him in front of the returning officer of Allahabad parliamentary seat, Gaurav Kumar, on Monday clearly shows that no four-wheeler is owned either by Singh or his wife and two children.

The two-time former MLA has entered the poll fray with just ₹75,000 in cash in his possession. His wife too has only ₹55,000 in cash in her name. Total movable property of Ujjwal Raman Singh is worth ₹1,45,49,413 while his wife’s movable assets are worth over ₹43 lakh. There is also over ₹10.38 lakh in the son’s bank account and ₹15.77 lakh in his daughter’s account.

The bank loan against Ujjwal Raman Singh is worth over ₹1.19 crore but there are no bank liabilities on his wife or children. He owns 500 grams of gold jewelery worth over ₹36.43 lakh and silver jewelry worth ₹74,520. His wife however has gold jewelery worth over ₹25.78 lakh weighing 350 grams and silver jewelery worth ₹37,260. The son has 50 grams of gold jewelery worth ₹3.68 lakh while the daughter has gold jewelery worth ₹7.36 and silver jewelery worth ₹16,560.

There is no criminal case registered against Ujjwal Raman Singh and he doesn’t own a single weapon.

Singh has two houses in Lucknow in Gomti Nagar and Sultanpur Road. There is also a house in Gomti Nagar in the name of his wife. There are no commercial buildings in the name of Singh but there are five such buildings in the name of his wife whose current market value is over ₹1.52 crore.

The candidate also owns five residential buildings in which there are houses in Gaughat, Karachhana, Nyay Marg in Prayagraj and on Sultanpur Road of Lucknow besides one in New Delhi worth a total of ₹17.50 crore.

The total immovable property of the candidate is worth over ₹21.58 crore whereas his wife has total immovable property worth over ₹3.16 crore. His children do not own real estate.