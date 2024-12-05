Under trial prisoner found dead in Lakhimpur jail, family suspects foul play

Silchar: An under trial prisoner was found dead in Lakhimpur jail in Assam on Wednesday morning, a police officer said on Thursday. The deceased, Pawan Baruah, was a resident of Narayanpur Chapori village (iStoc)

Pawan Baruah, a resident of Narayanpur Chapori village, was accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“He was arrested a month ago for allegedly molesting a minor girl,” the officer added.

Family members of the deceased alleged Pawan died on Tuesday and that the police informed them a day later. They said that the death was suspicious as Pawan was found hanging and have demanded an independent investigation.

Police officials have not responded to these allegations.

The police sent the body to the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) for a postmortem examination.