Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Under trial prisoner found dead in Lakhimpur jail, family suspects foul play

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Dec 05, 2024 01:14 PM IST

He was arrested a month ago on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Silchar: An under trial prisoner was found dead in Lakhimpur jail in Assam on Wednesday morning, a police officer said on Thursday.

The deceased, Pawan Baruah, was a resident of Narayanpur Chapori village (iStoc)
The deceased, Pawan Baruah, was a resident of Narayanpur Chapori village (iStoc)

Pawan Baruah, a resident of Narayanpur Chapori village, was accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“He was arrested a month ago for allegedly molesting a minor girl,” the officer added.

Family members of the deceased alleged Pawan died on Tuesday and that the police informed them a day later. They said that the death was suspicious as Pawan was found hanging and have demanded an independent investigation.

Also read: 2 undertrials injured after assault by four in Tihar

Police officials have not responded to these allegations.

The police sent the body to the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) for a postmortem examination.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On