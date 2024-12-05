Under trial prisoner found dead in Lakhimpur jail, family suspects foul play
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Dec 05, 2024 01:14 PM IST
He was arrested a month ago on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act
Silchar: An under trial prisoner was found dead in Lakhimpur jail in Assam on Wednesday morning, a police officer said on Thursday.
Pawan Baruah, a resident of Narayanpur Chapori village, was accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
“He was arrested a month ago for allegedly molesting a minor girl,” the officer added.
Family members of the deceased alleged Pawan died on Tuesday and that the police informed them a day later. They said that the death was suspicious as Pawan was found hanging and have demanded an independent investigation.