New Delhi, The University of Melbourne and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Tirupati have launched a new dual degree to provide students with a globally connected, research-intensive science education, according to a statement. University of Melbourne, IISER-Tirupati launch BSc Integrated Honours dual degree programme

Announced on Monday at the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi, the Bachelor of Science Integrated 2 2 dual degree reflects the complementary strengths of two research-intensive institutions that share a vision for science as a driver of societal progress and economic development, it said.

Frank Vetere, University of Melbourne Pro Vice-Chancellor , said the new programme would create unique opportunities for emerging scientists to gain international experience while developing the skills needed to address complex global challenges.

"Together, the University of Melbourne and IISER-Tirupati are fostering a new generation of globally connected scientists equipped to contribute solutions to challenges that transcend national boundaries. India is home to a vibrant and rapidly growing scientific community," Vetere said.

"Partnerships such as this one create valuable opportunities for both institutions to learn from one another, share expertise and strengthen research and education links between our countries," he added.

Under the new programme, Indian students will complete the first two years of their studies at IISER-Tirupati, before undertaking their final two years in Melbourne. They will graduate with two Bachelor honours degrees from two globally renowned institutions.

Students can choose from a diverse range of majors including biotechnology, chemistry, ecosystem science, environmental science, food science, genetics, physics and plant science.

Graduates will also be well positioned to pursue postgraduate study, with opportunities to progress to a master's degree and potentially complete their qualification in a shorter timeframe through advanced standing.

Students enrolled in the degree automatically join the Science Global Scholars Programme.

Moira O'Bryan, Dean of Science at the University of Melbourne, said the initiative represents an important investment in the future of science education and strengthens ties between Australia and India.

"By combining world-class research capability with a commitment to education and public engagement, we are creating a platform for scientific exchange and graduating the next generation of scientists and innovators needed to solve the challenges of tomorrow," Bryan said.

"Students will gain the benefits of an international education grounded in academic excellence and research-led learning," added Bryan.

IISER-Tirupati Director Santanu Bhattacharya said the initiative advances the country's mission to exchange knowledge, values, and innovation internationally.

"It presents students with an exceptional opportunity to engage in research-led learning across two diverse academic settings, enabling them to establish international networks that will define their future scientific endeavours," Bhattacharya said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.