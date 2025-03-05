UP Board exams: Nine fake invigilators, two impersonators caught; FIR lodged

Nine fake invigilators besides two impersonators were caught during UP Board examinations in the state on day 5 on Tuesday. High School examinees appeared in science subject exam while Intermediate examinees appeared in examination of accountancy subject (for Commerce class) in the first shift. (HT File Photo)

According to reports made available by UP Board, a shocking nine fake invigilators were caught from an examination centre Bholanath Ram Sukh Patel Inter College Chakshyam Kiraon, Phulpur in Prayagraj during first shift on Tuesday.

According to district inspector of schools (DIoS), Prayagraj PN Singh, High School examinees were appearing in science subject exam while Intermediate examinees were appearing in examination of Accountancy subject (for Commerce class) in the first shift.

Singh said as the static magistrate arrived on routine checking at the centre, he sought information about number of invigilators. After detecting fake invigilators, a case was registered in Mauaima police station against eight people. Further, one impersonator each was caught in Bulandshahr and Etah district of the state.

SHO of Mauaima police station Dhirendra Kumar Mishra said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and legal action is being taken against the culprits.

Similarly, during inspection at examination centre at Babu Ram Adhar Kedar Nath Pal Inter College Atarsuiya, Pratappur in the first shift, centre superintendent Bhola Nath Yadav was found not conducting examinations as per rules. Taking cognizance of the same, the centre superintendent was replaced and another teacher was deputed with immediate effect.

As per reports, a total of 2,13,321 examinees skipped the examination on Tuesday including 2,00,363 in first shift and 12,958 in second shift.

Till Tuesday, a total of 40 FIRs were lodged in the ongoing UP Board examinations besides 2 examinees were caught using unfair means taking the total count of examinees caught cheating till now to 12.