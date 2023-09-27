News / Cities / Others / U.P. cabinet minister Ashish Patel injured in road accident

U.P. cabinet minister Ashish Patel injured in road accident

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 27, 2023 07:37 PM IST

U.P. cabinet minister Ashish Patel sustained leg injuries in a car accident in Prayagraj. He was en route to Mirzapur when the collision occurred.

PRAYAGRAJ U.P. cabinet minister Ashish Patel sustained injuries in a car accident when his vehicle collided with another in his fleet. The incident occurred in the Meja area of Prayagraj on Wednesday, as the driver of Patel’s vehicle swerved to avoid a collision with a motorbike that suddenly appeared in front of them. Patel sustained injuries to his leg and was promptly transported to the Mirzapur trauma centre. The minister was en route to Mirzapur from Prayagraj at the time of the accident.

Accident (HT Photo)
Accident (HT Photo)

Ashish Patel is the husband of Union Minister and Apna Dal President, Anupriya Patel. According to reports, he was on his way to Mirzapur from Prayagraj when the mishap unfolded. Upon receiving news of the incident, a significant number of Apna Dal workers and leaders rushed to the trauma centre.

The cabinet minister had recently visited Chitrakoot before returning to Prayagraj. After resting at the Circuit House, Ashish Patel was on his way to Mirzapur in his official vehicle when the collision occurred. The vehicle sustained damage in the accident, and the minister suffered injuries to his legs. Notably, Ashish and Anupriya’s wedding anniversary also falls on this Wednesday.

