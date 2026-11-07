Erode In a remarkable display of ecological harmony, residents of over a dozen villages surrounding the Vellode Bird Sanctuary in Erode district are celebrating a cracker-less Deepavali for the 20th consecutive year to ensure a peaceful breeding season for thousands of winged visitors. Villagers in TN's Erode celebrating 20th cracker-less Deepavali to protect Vellode sanctuary birds

Spread across 240 acres, the sanctuary features a 50-acre pond capable of holding water up to a depth of 30 feet. The waterbody is primarily sustained by seepage from the Lower Bhavani project canal and monsoon run-offs.

Following a severe dry spell a few years ago that left the area parched, the sanctuary was rejuvenated at ₹2.35 crore. The upgraded facility now boasts strengthened bunds, miniature bridges, walkways, a butterfly park, and designated selfie points, making it a major eco-tourism draw in the region.

The annual bird season, which spans from October to March, transforms the sanctuary into a bustling nursery. Domestic species such as the Painted Stork, Asian Openbill, Black-Headed Ibis, Little Cormorant, and Grey Heron arrive in large numbers. They are joined by migratory flocks travelling from as far as Siberia, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand, including Pelicans, Sandpipers, Caspian Terns, and Black-Necked Storks.

The birds feed on the pond's abundant fish, build nests, and rear their chicks before migrating back.

To prevent the noise and smoke from frightening the birds or disrupting their breeding, residents of more than 10 neighbouring hamlets, including Mettupalayam, Pungambadi and Ellapalayam, instituted a voluntary ban on firecrackers two decades ago.

The sentiment is echoed by local resident Kalpana. Explaining the community's dedication, she told PTI Videos, "We willingly give up this joy so the birds are not frightened away by the noise of crackers. We want them to live and thrive here."

The absence of firecrackers, however, does not dampen the festive spirit.

According to the locals, villagers in surrounding areas like Chellappampalayam, Koothampalayam, Vadagalpudur, and Kalarpalayam continue to celebrate Deepavali with traditional fervour.

"We celebrate joyously by wearing new clothes and making sweets. It is a sacrifice we gladly make for the birds. Seeing them arrive in such large numbers is a feast for the eyes," Kalpana added.

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