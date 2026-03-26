Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam Port handled over 12 vessels carrying crude oil and LPG during February and March, while at least six more are scheduled to arrive in the coming days, reflecting steady cargo movement, officials said on Thursday. VPA reports smooth operations with 12 vessels of crude, LPG in Feb-Mar

VPA noted that the arriving vessels carried crude oil and LPG consignments from international locations such as Russia, Iraq, UAE, Qatar, and Gabon, as well as domestic ports including Kakinada, Mumbai, and Mundra.

"The port handled 12 crude and LPG consignments across February and March, and six more are expected to arrive, ensuring smooth cargo operations with arrivals from both global and domestic sources," said a press release from Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

In February, LPG carrier LUPINUS brought 22 thousand metric tonnes of cargo from Qatar on February 26 and sailed on March 3 after completing operations.

During March, key arrivals included MT Swarna Brahmaputra with 68 TMT from Kakinada, which also undertook backloading of 64 TMT of crude for Mumbai before sailing.

Other vessels, such as MT Swarna Sindhu, MT Desh Vishal, MT Velora, and MT Delta Kanaris, transported crude consignments ranging between 49 TMT and 204 TMT from ports including Mumbai, Basrah, Novorossiysk, and Gentil.

On March 20, MT Swarna Ganga and MT Swarna Godavari handled 79 TMT and 67 TMT of cargo, respectively, from domestic ports, ensuring steady throughput, it said.

The port also received MT Centurion I on March 25 with 100 TMT of crude from Russia, with discharge operations currently in progress.

Further upcoming arrivals include MT Jumbo from Russia and LPG carriers BW Birch, Hellas Gladiator, and Gas Jupiter from international origins in the coming days.

In April, expected arrivals include MT Fondeya, carrying over 96,000 MT of crude from Russia, and MT Desh Gaurav, with nearly one lakh MT of blended crude from Mundra, it said.

The continued vessel movement highlights Visakhapatnam Port's operational efficiency and its role as a key hub for crude and LPG cargo handling on the eastern coast, the press release added.

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