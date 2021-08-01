Woman riding pillion with daughter killed in truck crash, driver absconding

PUNE: A woman, 35, riding pillion with her daughter, 16, was killed in a road accident in Kondhwa in the morning on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Pooja Shailendra Chaturvedi, 35, a resident of Heaven Hill Society in Kondhwa Khurd area of Pune. The driver of a red-coloured truck, who caused her death, is absconding.

S K Sonawane, police sub-inspector of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case, said, “We have security footage of the incident. The truck was speeding and came in front of them and also caused the woman’s death. We are yet to speak with the family.”

The deceased’s daughter, 16, was riding a two-wheeler from Jyoti Chowk to NIBM Road without a license. The deceased was riding pillion with her daughter when at around 9.30am on Saturday, an unidentified vehicle started speeding towards them. The two-wheeler rider hastily applied the brakes only to lose control before flying off the vehicle in front of them. The woman fell on the right side of the two-wheeler and the red truck that was speeding from the front ran over her, killing her on the spot, according to the police.

A case under sections 279 and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 184, 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the unidentified truck driver at Kondhwa police station.