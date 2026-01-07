Yogi in Gorakhpur: Inspects CM Grid Smart Road, flyovers & ring road projects

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the CM Grid Smart Road developed in Gorakhpur would redefine urban infrastructure, while also providing a sustainable ₹2 crore annually for the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. He said the project would serve as a new model for city development. CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the Gorakhpur to Pipraich four-lane road and directed officials to demolish the old bridge at Godhiya Nala in Gorakhpur on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The chief minister reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday afternoon and inspected the CM Grid Smart Road in Rapti Nagar. Expressing satisfaction over the quality of construction, CM Yogi said the smart road has been developed with a modern integrated utility duct system.

“This road is not only an example of high-quality urban infrastructure but will also ensure a fixed income for the municipal corporation. The integrated duct system will significantly improve civic amenities,” he said.

During the inspection, the chief minister reviewed various components of the project, including parking facilities, benches, greenery, utility ducts and construction technology. The municipal commissioner informed him that the road has been developed as a pilot project under the first phase of the CM Grid scheme.

Speaking to the media, CM Yogi said the smart road features an integrated stormwater management system along with utility ducts, which would eliminate the need for repeated road digging for pipeline installations. He added that the utility ducts will be rented out to agencies laying electricity, gas and other pipelines, thereby generating revenue for the municipal body.

Highlighting the importance of teamwork, the chief minister said, “When everyone works together, cities, districts and the state reach new heights of development.”

Fast-tracking four-lane road, flyover and Ring Road projects

The CM also conducted a spot inspection of the under-construction Gorakhpur–Pipraich four-lane road and directed officials to accelerate the pace of work while strictly maintaining quality standards to ensure timely completion.

He reviewed the progress of the Khajanchi Chowk flyover and the Jungle Kaudia–Jagdishpur ring road project, issuing necessary instructions to the concerned authorities.

The 19.485-km-long Gorakhpur–Pipraich four-lane road is being constructed at a cost of ₹942.44 crore by the Public Works Department (Construction Division-III), with a target completion date of August 31, 2026.

“There should be no compromise on quality and the pace of construction must be increased to ensure the road is completed by August 2026,” he said.

He also reviewed the Jungle Kaudia–Jagdishpur ring road, which intersects the four-lane corridor, and directed officials to ensure its completion by September this year.

Emphasising public convenience, the chief minister instructed officials to carefully assess the width of the Bishunpur underpass. “The underpass must be wide enough to ensure smooth movement and convenience for the public,” he said.

Continuing his inspection, CM Yogi also reviewed the Khajanchi Chowk flyover. Officials informed him that over 99% of the construction has been completed, with only about three days of work remaining.

Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Mahendra Pal Singh and Vipin Singh, MLC and BJP State Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, and BJP District President Janardan Tiwari were present during the inspection.