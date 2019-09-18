Partner, her relatives arrested for Nepalese man’s murder

cities

Sep 18, 2019

A week after a 28-year-old from Nepal was found murdered with his throat slit at his rented flat in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Part-4, police on Wednesday said they have arrested of the man’s 25-year-old live-in partner, her brother and a relative for the crime. The two men were caught from their home town in Kalimpong, West Bengal on Friday, the police said.

Police said the murder was planned by the woman, Anita (who goes by single name). Police said Anita told the two men that her partner, Sunil Tamang, had been ill-treating her and that she wanted to come out of the relationship. She also claimed that Tamang used to dprive her of food and take away her salary since he was unemployed for some time.

A native of Kalimpong, Anita was separated from her husband and had been in a live-in relationship with Tamang for the past two years. She was working in a beauty parlour. Tamang earlier worked at a restaurant in Saket but lost the job three-four months ago and was dependent on his partner’s earnings, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Anita planned Tamang’s murder and roped in brother, Bijay Chhetri, 30, and brother-in-law, Rajender Chhetri, 30.

As per the plan, Bijay and Rajender reached Delhi on a train on September 7 and stayed at a hotel in Paharganj for two days. On September 9 night, the two went to meet Anita at her flat. Tamang was not home when the two reached there, the police said.

DCP Biswal said after Tamang returned around 11.30pm, Anita left saying she was going to her friend’s house in Greater Noida for some urgent work and would spend the night there. Before leaving, Anita gave a chopping knife to Rajender, said Biswal.

“Around 4am, the duo slit Tamang’s throat when he was asleep. The Chhetris boarded a train from Anand Vihar railway station and fled to their hometown. They threw the knife while on their way to the railway station,” said Biswal.

The DCP said the crime was reported on September 10, around 3pm, after Anita returned to the flat, and alerted her landlord. The landlord called up the police control room.

“During questioning, Anita gave contradictory statements and that is why she was among the suspects. On sustained interrogation, she broke down and confessed to the crime,” he added.

The duo were later arrested from Kalimpong and the knife used in the crime was recovered from near Sarai Kale Khan.

Sep 18, 2019