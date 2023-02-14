11 hurt as vehicles in ex-MP Pappu Yadav’s cavalcade collide

Two vehicles in former Member of Parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav’s cavalcade collided with each other while they were on their way from Bihar’s Saran to Buxar late on Monday.

Yadav said that the vehicles escorting him collided as an overloaded truck tried to overtake them. He added 11 people, including Buxar district of his Jan Adhikar Party Sunil Kumar, two policemen and a driver, were injured in the accident.

Sanjeev Kumar, the in charge of the jurisdictional Shahpur police station , said Yadav, who was on his way to attend a private function in the Buxar district, was safe and that the accident took place in the Bhojpur district.

Five people injured in the accident were admitted to a local government hospital.