2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar, no injuries or casualties reported
2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar, no injuries or casualties reported, reports ANI.
New agri laws in farmers' interests, misgivings should be dispelled: Bihar CM
Bihar: Class 10 student kidnapped in Gopalganj, probe on
Bihar’s Covid vaccine wastage rate much below permissible limit: State govt
Covid-19 vaccination info of defence personnel in Bihar to be kept under wraps
- The Central government has set up an exclusive channel with the defence ministry for this purpose.
Cabinet expansion before budget session, says Bihar BJP chief
- The CM has been running his government with 14 ministers, as against the permissible 36 members of the state Cabinet.
Bihar’s organic corridor produce reaps rich harvest in Patna’s roadside markets
- Such organic food selling points can also seen at Rajvanshi Nagar and Patliputra Colony vegetable markets in the city and many more neighbourhood markets are likely to be added to the list in the coming days.
Aspirants booked for having impersonators take recruitment test
3 labourers killed, 5 ill, after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar
- Bihar police was trying to trace the culprits who supplied the deadly liquor to the labourers.
Bihar defends barring people with criminal antecedents from getting jobs
Bihar Raj Bhawan vests SHEC with power to vet varsity statutes, ordinances
- According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8
- Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8, reports ANI
2 Maoists arrested from Muzaffarpur in Bihar
- Confirming the arrest of the wanted Maoists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant said both were absconding for many years.
Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8
- Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
Bihar budget: Fiscal deficit to be near 4% due to Covid-19 induced borrowings
- The state government has already borrowed ₹26,000 crore till January this fiscal as against the target of ₹28,000 crore.
Duplication of beneficiary names on CoWIN app slowing vaccination drive in Bihar
- The issue of duplication of beneficiary names on the portal was first flagged by state authorities last month.
