2 held for life bid on Patna AIIMS security head, cops hunt for RJD MLA’s kin

The Patna police Saturday arrested two security guards deployed a the AIIMS in connection with the murderous attack on the hospital’s chief security officer earlier this week and said they have launched a manhunt for six others, including the brother of Ritlal Yadav, the RJD MLA from Danapur. Ritlal Yadav, RJD MLA from Danapur. (PTI)

On August 22, three motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants had fired at the vehicle in which AIIMS chief security officer Premnath Rai was travelling to his office along with a bodyguard and the driver. The incident took place near the end of AIIMS-Digha flyover around 9 am. Though the attack damaged the windshield of the vehicle, nobody was hurt.

Rai later filed a case alleging he had received a threat call four days earlier from a man who identified himself as Pinku Yadav, the brother of MLA Ritlal Yadav, who has a criminal history himself.

“According to his complaint, the caller demanded that some of his men be recruited as security guards at the AIIMS in Patna and warned him of severe consequences if he did not oblige. Premnath clarified that the recruitment was being handled by the security firm based in Bareilly and he had no involvement,” said City SP (West) Abhinav Dhiman.

The officer said the two arrested persons have been identified as Raj Kumar Yadav, a security guard at AIIMS, and Guddu Yadav, who was posted as security field officer at the hospital. They have confessed helping Pinku Yadav.

Dhiman told reporters that police have identified the shooters and raids are on to apprehend six others, including Pinku Yadav.

“During the investigation, police found that the arrested guards collected money from job seekers to employ them as private security guards. They provided a list of aspirants to Premnath Rai,” he said.

Dhiman said security of all medical colleges is being reviewed after the incident.

MLA Ritlal Yadav wasn’t immediately available for comment.