Following the Maoist threat to blow up a railway station on July 31, train services on Patna-Howrah route were suspended between 3:45 am to 5:15 am. (HT Photo)
2 Maoists held for threatening to blow up railway station in Bihar

Bihar Police said the plan to blow up the railway halt was hatched inside the Sheikhpura district jail by Sunil, Bhairav and former Maoist commander Surang Yadav.
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Bihar police late on Monday evening arrested two alleged Maoists who had threatened to blow up Chaura railway halt between Jamui and Giddhaur railway stations under Danapur rail division on July 31. The movement of trains between the Howrah-Patna rail section had to be stopped that day for two hours due to the threat, leaving several trains on the busy route stranded at different stations.

The suspected Maoists, arrested in this case, have been identified as Bhairav Yadav alias Gehuman and his associates Sunil Yadav.

Jamui superintendent of police (SP) Pramod Kumar Mandal said a police team led by sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Dr Rakesh Kumar raided Chhedlahi village under Giddhaur police station in the district and arrested Bhairav following a tip-off about the presence of Maoists.

During interrogation, Bhairav led police to Sunil, who was arrested from Ramakuraon village in the same district apart from recovery of explosives, bomb making material including gel, electric wires, mobile phones, batteries, detonators and Maoist literature. Police later found that Sunil and Bhairav were recently released from Sheikhpura jail after serving time as convicted Maoists.

“It came to light that the plan to [blow up the railway halt] was hatched inside the Sheikhpura district jail by Sunil, Bhairav and former Maoist commander Surang Yadav. Surang Yadav had surrendered on July 16, 2017 at Charka Patthar police station in Jamui and was shifted to Sheikhpura jail in 2019 for security reasons,” said Jamui police chief. He added that Sunil paid 5000 to Bhairav asking him to issue the threat to the station master of Chaura Halt.

Following Bhairav’s threat to blow up the station on July 31, the station master reported it to higher authorities, leading to suspension of train services on the route between 3:45 am to 5:15 am. Authorities had then registered a case against an unknown person, but no arrests had been made till Monday.

