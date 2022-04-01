20 children hospitalised after midday meal at Bihar school
MADHEPURA: At least 20 schoolchildren were taken ill and hospitalised after allegedly having contaminated midday meals at a school at Kashipur in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Thursday.
Mukesh Kumar, who treated the children, said they complained of stomach cramps and vomiting. “Most of the children were discharged on Thursday night while two are still undergoing treatment.”
A parent said they rushed to the school and found the children in pain. Parents alleged that ever since an NGO began supplying food to schools, their children have complained about its bad quality. “We want food to be cooked in schools.”
Babita Kumari, a teacher, said they informed the block education officer (BEO) Gunanand Singh about the matter.
Singh, who rushed to the school, said the food served to the children was stale and that he has ordered a probe. “Such food must be stopped,” he said. He added he would lodge a complaint with higher authorities.
