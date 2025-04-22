Menu Explore
24-year-old woman thrown off train after she stands up to robbers, dies: Police

ByAvinash Kumar
Apr 22, 2025 05:28 PM IST

Kajal Kumari, 24, was a graduate from Bhagalpur’s TNB College, and had been preparing for competitive examinations for a job in the banking sector

PATNA: A 24-year-old woman who put up a fight against robbers on the Kamakhya-Gaya Express on Tuesday morning was thrown off the train near Sabaur railway station in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, killing her, police said.

Kajal Kumari, a resident of Khagaria district, was travelling from Kamakhya to Bhagalpur on the train with her parents and two younger siblings (File Photo/indiarailinfo)
Kajal Kumari, a resident of Khagaria district, was travelling from Kamakhya to Bhagalpur on the train with her parents and two younger siblings (File Photo/indiarailinfo)

The deceased, Kajal Kumari, was a graduate from Bhagalpur’s TNB College, and had been preparing for competitive examinations for a job in the banking sector, her family told the police. Kajal, a resident of Khagaria district, was travelling from Kamakhya to Bhagalpur on the train with her parents and two younger siblings, a sister and brother when the incident took place.

In his complaint to the Bhagalpur GRP, her father said they were travelling in the S-3 coach of 15620 Kamakhya Gaya Express train when the unidentified robbers snatched his daughter’s bag containing 3,000 cash, an ATM card, mobile phone and some documents. Kajal resisted and went after them when the accused ran towards the gate.

The precise sequence of events is still unclear. But as the train was pulling into Sabaur railway station, barely a km ahead of Bhagalpur junction, her destination, the robbers pushed her out of the train. She sustained grievous injuries. The robbers also jumped off the train.

“We pulled the alarm chain and got down at the platform where two constables arrived but could not help rush her to a hospital,” said her brother Jai Kumar. Finally, the family members arranged an auto rickshaw and rushed her to Mayaganj hospital, Bhagalpur, where a doctor declared her dead,” said Jai Kumar, the victim’s brother.

Rail additional director general Bachchu Singh Meena said the Jamalpur Rail SP Raman Choudhary has been told to camp at the place till the case is solved by the police.

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
