3 die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Bihar
At least three people died and 21 others were taken ill on Thursday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of “dry” Bihar, police and officials said.
Locals said many among the 21 who fell ill are in a serious condition and death toll could rise.
Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.
Two persons who died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) were identified as Chandan Mahto and Kamal Mahto of Bhatha locality under Maker police station jurisdiction. “One person was brought dead at the PMCH while another died in ICU during treatment. Nine persons are presently admitted at the PMCH after they complaint of loss of vision,” said PMCH superintendent I S Thakur.
Another six persons have been admitted to the district hospital at Chapra, the headquarter town of Saran district.
One of them, Chhote Lal, said he, along with others, consumed liquor on the occasion of a village function on Wednesday night. “More than 30 people consumed liquor with mutton. Immediately after, many started vomiting,” he said.
A police team led by Saran superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar visited the district hospital.
Dr K M Dubey, one of the doctors treating the victims there, told HT, “Condition of all the patients is out of danger. The exact cause of illness can be ascertained only after chemical analysis.”
On August 2, two persons had died and four fell ill after consuming spurious liquor at Ramdaspur village in the same district.
-
Just 3.22% of teachers clear exam for headmasters in Bihar
Barely 3.22% of teachers who appeared in the first-ever examination for the post of headmasters (HMs) in government schools could make the cut, going by the results announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday. Against 6,421 vacancies released for the post of HMs, only 421 could qualify, which means nearly 97% posts would still remain vacant.
-
Samajwadi Party chief to launch ‘Tricolour on every home’ campaign from August 9
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will launch 'Tricolour on every home' campaign from August 9 to August 15 from a village in Kannauj. That the Samajwadi Party would help in the programme of hoisting flags on every home and would pledge to save democracy and socialism. August 9 happens 'August Kranti Day'--the anniversary of an important event of the freedom movement.
-
Court extends Sanjay Raut’s ED custody till August 8; his wife summoned for questioning
The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut till August 8 after the agency claimed that the Rajya Sabha member could not explain the huge sums of money deposited in his wife Varsha's bank accounts. Meanwhile, the ED, probing the alleged money laundering by Raut in Patra Chawl redevelopment project at Goregaon, issued summons to Varsha for questioning.
-
LU teachers’ association opposes registrar order on biometric attendance
The Lucknow University Teachers Association on Thursday strongly opposed the introduction of biometric attendance system in the varsity and said the move smacked of “sign of distrust and disrespect for teachers”. The officiating registrar of Lucknow University Sanjay Medhavi had on August 2 issued an order directing all teachers/non-teaching staff of the varsity to ensure that they attend the office on time every day and register their attendance on the biometric machine.
-
Covid spike: 2 deaths, 887 more cases in UP
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh saw a rise in daily Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as 887 more people tested positive for the infection, with the highest (201) in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Two deaths, one each from Kannauj and Ayodhya, were also reported. The number of active Covid cases reached 4,000 after a gap of over five months. Over 3,500 active cases were in home isolation.
