close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / 4 cops injured in liquor mafia attack in Bihar’s Rohtas

4 cops injured in liquor mafia attack in Bihar’s Rohtas

ByPrasun K Mishra
Dec 31, 2023 06:01 PM IST

The incident happened when a police team of Karaghar police station led by the SHO had raided the house of liquor case accused Kundan Paswan at about 12.30am on Saturday

Four policemen, including a station house officer (SHO) and a woman constable, were injured after supporters of a liquor case accused attacked them at Kalyanpur village under Karaghar police station of Rohtas district late on Saturday night.

Police said the injured cops have been admitted to the community health centre at Karaghar. (Representative Image)
Police said the injured cops have been admitted to the community health centre at Karaghar. (Representative Image)

Superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Kumar confirmed the incident and said that raids were on to arrest the assailants.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sasaram sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dilip Kumar said that a police team of Karaghar police station led by the SHO had raided the house of liquor case accused Kundan Paswan at about 12.30am on Saturday.

The accused fled and entered into the house of woman mukhiya Usha Devi. Police team had an altercation with mukhiya’s husband Abhimanyu Paswan when they tried to arrest the accused from his house.

Family members and supporters of Paswan attacked the police team with traditional weapons and injured SHO Vijay Kumar, constables Jaswant Kumar and Varsha Kumari and chowkidar Dharmendra Kumar.

The police team, with injuries, had to flee to save their lives. They were admitted to the community health centre at Karaghar.

Police had registered a case against 18 named and 15 unidentified assailants under sections 188, 307, 325, 326, 341 and 353 of Indian Penal Code and raids were on for their arrest, SDPO Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out