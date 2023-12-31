4 cops injured in liquor mafia attack in Bihar’s Rohtas

Four policemen, including a station house officer (SHO) and a woman constable, were injured after supporters of a liquor case accused attacked them at Kalyanpur village under Karaghar police station of Rohtas district late on Saturday night. Police said the injured cops have been admitted to the community health centre at Karaghar. (Representative Image)

Superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Kumar confirmed the incident and said that raids were on to arrest the assailants.

Sasaram sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dilip Kumar said that a police team of Karaghar police station led by the SHO had raided the house of liquor case accused Kundan Paswan at about 12.30am on Saturday.

The accused fled and entered into the house of woman mukhiya Usha Devi. Police team had an altercation with mukhiya’s husband Abhimanyu Paswan when they tried to arrest the accused from his house.

Family members and supporters of Paswan attacked the police team with traditional weapons and injured SHO Vijay Kumar, constables Jaswant Kumar and Varsha Kumari and chowkidar Dharmendra Kumar.

The police team, with injuries, had to flee to save their lives. They were admitted to the community health centre at Karaghar.

Police had registered a case against 18 named and 15 unidentified assailants under sections 188, 307, 325, 326, 341 and 353 of Indian Penal Code and raids were on for their arrest, SDPO Kumar said.