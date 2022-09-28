8 MBBS students charged with ragging suspended at IGIMS

PATNA: The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) on Wednesday suspended eight MBBS students of the 2020 batch for a week on charges of ragging, said officials familiar with the matter.

According to officials, the students as well their parents have been directed to submit separate undertakings in the form of affidavits against ragging

The affidavit has to be as per the prescribed format mentioned in notification 582, dated November 20, 2021, of the gazette of India, extraordinary part III, section 4, said an office order of the principal, IGIMS, issued on Wednesday evening.

“We have asked the students as well as their parents or their guardians to submit an undertaking in the form of an affidavit from the first-class judicial magistrate, after October 5. They have been barred from attending classes till the time they submit the affidavits,” said principal Dr. Ranjit Guha.

The students who have been penalised are Ravi Ranjan, Swapnil Sargam, Kislay, Falak Tarneem, Aparna Meena, Tanya Nayan, Jishan Sheikh, and Aditya Kumar.

“Though there was no evidence against the accused, we honoured the complaint because it mentioned the name of eight accused,” said Dr. Guha.

The anti-ragging committee of the IGIMS, under the chairmanship of Dr. VM Dayal, dean (academics) had four sittings — on September 12, 19, 20, and 27-before arriving at the decision. The decision has been communicated to the University Grants Commission(UGC), where the complaint against ragging was forwarded on September 5.

The victim, who did not come forward, is believed to be a girl, a student of the MBBS 2021 batch, said a member of the anti-ragging committee.

This was the third complaint of ragging this year against the 2020 batch of MBBS students. Previously, the UGC had forwarded a similar non-specific complaint about ragging on March 25, and April 4, with the victim threatening to commit suicide. The victims were not named in any of the earlier two complaints. This time, the complainant had named eight medicos, including four girls, for ragging.

