After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
“I am aware of the court order and will submit report accordingly. I have sought the list of sites from the government, as we are not aware where have liquor bottles been destroyed in large numbers,” said the board chairman and environment scientist Dr Ashok Ghosh.
The bench of Justice Purnendu Singh had raised concerns over the environmental impact in the vicinity where seized liquor stocks are destroyed and asked Dr Ghosh to submit report to the state government as well as before the court after scientific assessment in accordance with the provisions of Water/Air Pollution Act 1981.
Ghosh said he would carry out a detailed study to ascertain how far the percolation of liquor has caused contamination of water table as well as its impact on micro organism found in the soil. “Once we get the list of sites, we will form teams for scientific study. Alcohol is highly inflammable and volatile. The size of aquifer is very large. A detailed analysis will give some clear indication as it may have other aspects as well,” he said.
The findings of the study will be significant as truck loads of illicit liquor continue to be seized frequently from different parts of the state and they have to be destroyed as per the Act.
On Friday also, police recovered a big consignment of foreign liquor from Khagaria when it intercepted a truck, while in Sitamarhi liquor was found stacked inside a pickup van carrying milk. In Patna, police recovered liquor from an improvised LPG cylinder which opened from the rear side to escape attention.
With the excise department and the police stepping up vigilance to nab smuggling of liquor and using drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs, those involved with the illegal trade have been using innovative ways in what has turned out to be a cat-and-mouse game. In the past, even ambulances were found to be in use for ferrying liquor.
The result, said deputy commissioner (excise) Krishna Paswan, is that over 81,000 litres of liquor were seized in the first four months of 2022 only, as the law enforcing agencies are alert and quick to take action. In 2021, the figure was over 45 lakh litres, apart from huge quantity of locally brewed stuff.
-
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
-
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
-
Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
-
Tablets, smartphones distributed at Lucknow’s Karamat girls’ college
Karamat Husain Muslim Girls' PG College organised a smartphone and tablet distribution ceremony on Wednesday in the College auditorium, under the aegis of the Digital Shakti scheme, an initiative of the UP government. Satish Sharma, the minister of state for food and civil supplies in the UP government, was the chief guest. College principal Saher Hussain addressed the gathering wherein she emphasised the transformative effects of digital gadgets in higher education.
-
3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.
