NIRF ranking: Patna AIIMS 27th, only medical institute from Bihar in list

Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been ranked 27th, with a score of 57.30, in the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF-2023), released by the ministry of education on June 5, and is the only medical institute from Bihar in the list, according to a statement by its executive director Dr Gopal Krushna Pal issued late Tuesday evening. The AIIMS building in Patna. (HT Photo)

The AIIMS Patna, which became functional on September 25, 2012, ranks above many other eminent medical institutes in the country such as AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Raipur, Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge Medical College (both in New Delhi), Aligarh Muslim University (Uttar Pradesh), Christian Medical College (Ludhiana) and others, among the 680 medical colleges in the country, the press release said.

“To achieve 27th rank this year is an outstanding achievement given the fact that the institute was not selected among the best 50 medical colleges in the country despite its participation in the NIRF ranking in previous years. We will now strive to improve our ranking and try to figure among the best 10 medical institutions in the country,” said Dr Pal, who joined the institute last July.

Over the last year, the institute has rigorously pursued recruitment of faculty, resident doctors, non-faculty staff and nursing personnel to ensure the doctor-patient ratio and faculty-student ratio was as per the norms prescribed for Institutes of National Importance (INI).

Dr Pal said patient management facilities had also improved, both in the outdoor and indoor patient department (OPD & IPD), and the number of patient footfall in OPD had increased to around 5,000 per day.

“Our research activities, including extramural funded projects, patents in research and patient-care management, have also increased as has the number and quality of publications in recent years,” added Dr Pal.

He said efforts had also been taken to improve learning and student development programmes, including improvement of hostel facilities, academic and learning amenities, student research activities, and robustness to conduct timely examinations at undergraduate and postgraduate level.

The NIRF ranking, he said, was primarily based on evaluation of institutions on five broad parameters — teaching; learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach (impact on growth and development); and inclusivity and perception (patient satisfaction).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchir Kumar Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar. ...view detail