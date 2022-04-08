Allies JD(U), BJP clash again on CM face
A day after the results of election to 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats were announced, a war of words again erupted on Friday between BJP and JD(U), the key constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.
The first salvo was fired by JD(U)’s parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha. “In 2025, Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister face and as long as BJP-JD(U) alliance is there, Kumar will remain the face of chief minister in Bihar,” he said on Friday.
BJP’s state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal was quick to respond. “It was decided in 2020 that Nitish Kumar will be NDA’s chief ministerial candidate and he will be remain CM till 2025. For the last one-and-a-half years, the government has been running successfully and continue to do so for the whole term,” he said.
Jaiswal, however, also took a dig at Kushwaha. “Why talk of post 2025 things now? The confidence with which he is asserting these things, he should also make an announcement that he will remain in NDA, in JD(U) after 2025 and continue to accept Nitish Kumar as his leader. When the time comes, we will decide who will be the leader,” the state BJP president said.
Kushwaha hit back, reminding BJP of impending bypoll for Bochchan assembly seat on April 12,, which BJP is fighting. “Who is he to ask me questions? Such statements will make an adverse impact on workers at Bochchan where BJP is contesting. It will send a wrong signal to voters,” he said.
Kushwaha, a former union minister, was a protege of JD(U) strong man and chief minister Nitish Kumar before he floated his own outfit. Last year, he merged his outfit with JD(U).
-
HC raises environmental concerns on destruction of seized liquor, flags use of minors in smuggling
It is not just the consumption of liquor that is hazardous to health, so is the destruction of illicit liquor seized by the authorities without assessing environmental impact in the vicinity, the Patna High Court has said while also deploring the involvement of minors and vehicles with fake number plates in smuggling of liquor. The matter will be next heard next week.
-
HC takes suo motu cognisance of dog attack on siblings in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dogs' attack on a minor brother–sister duo in the state capital leading to the boy's death and serious injuries to the sister. A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said: “Nothing can be more pain giving for a human being than to learn a human life being lost in such a manner.”
-
Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election
Polling parties began moving from Sadar tehsil in Agra, on Friday, to the 16 centres for the elections of the member of the legislative council (local bodies) of Agra-Firozabad constituency to be held on Saturday. Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, are in the contest, besides three independent candidates.
-
Kidney racket: State govt forms inquiry panel to investigate regional authorisation committee
The state government has formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the regional organ transplant committee to investigate the lacunae that led to the kidney racket in the city. Earlier, Ruby hall clinic, which conducted the transplant after approval from the regional committee, was sent a show cause notice with respect to the same case. The health department had sent out a show cause notice to Ruby hall clinic regarding the same case.
-
Yogi government 2.0: Bulldozers on a roll again in Uttar Pradesh
The bulldozers are expectedly back in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government 2.0. Since March 25, the day the Yogi government was sworn in for a second term, these machines that helped shape the narrative for 2022 UP polls have been roaring frequently, razing structures of the mafia and pulling down encroachments. In one instance, they even demolished the property of a former cop, who is a murder accused.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics