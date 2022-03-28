Home / Cities / Patna News / Attack on CM: Accused man freed on health grounds
patna news

Attack on CM: Accused man freed on health grounds

The man who attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at a public function at Bakhtiarpur in Patna was mentally unstable and has been released on health grounds and handed over to the family, police said.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at Bakhtiarpur in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at Bakhtiarpur in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

The man who attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at a public function at Bakhtiarpur in Patna was mentally unstable and has been released on health grounds and handed over to the family, police said.

“He is undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH),” Patna’s senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said on Monday.

Additional director general of police (headquarter) J S Gangwar said the man was mentally unstable. “Responsibilities for negligence in CM’s security are being fixed. Necessary action will be taken if lapses in security are found,” he said.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers at Bakhtiarpur, who is also CM Kumar’s home town, downed shutters on Monday in protest against the incident.

A delegation also visited CM’s ancestral house and met Nitish’s brother Satish Kumar and termed the entire incident as shameful. Satish told them the CM had already forgiven the man, identified as Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chhotu, and has asked the Patna administration not to take any action against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out