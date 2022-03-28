Attack on CM: Accused man freed on health grounds
The man who attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at a public function at Bakhtiarpur in Patna was mentally unstable and has been released on health grounds and handed over to the family, police said.
“He is undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH),” Patna’s senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said on Monday.
Additional director general of police (headquarter) J S Gangwar said the man was mentally unstable. “Responsibilities for negligence in CM’s security are being fixed. Necessary action will be taken if lapses in security are found,” he said.
Meanwhile, shopkeepers at Bakhtiarpur, who is also CM Kumar’s home town, downed shutters on Monday in protest against the incident.
A delegation also visited CM’s ancestral house and met Nitish’s brother Satish Kumar and termed the entire incident as shameful. Satish told them the CM had already forgiven the man, identified as Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chhotu, and has asked the Patna administration not to take any action against him.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics