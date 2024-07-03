 Bihar: Armed criminals loot ₹5 lakh from maize trader in Purnea; case lodged - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar: Armed criminals loot 5 lakh from maize trader in Purnea; case lodged

ByAditya Nath Jha
Jul 03, 2024 03:22 PM IST

The SHO said traders in the area had been advised to inform the police whenever they carry large amounts of cash, but “they hardly follow the directive”

Armed criminals looted 5 lakh on gunpoint and took away the mobile phone from a maize trader on Purnea-Saharsa Road near Gokulpur Canal under K Nagar police station in Bihar’s Purnea late on Tuesday, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The trader, identified as 45-year-old Raniganj resident Babloo Kumar Yadav, was returning home to Araria after selling maize in North Bihar’s largest grain market Gulabbagh in Purnea when the incident took place.

Five criminals intercepted the trader’s bike and snatched the bag containing the money before taking away his mobile phone so that the police could not be informed. The incident took place around 9pm on Tuesday.

“An FIR has been registered under 309 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of the trader and a probe is underway. The police will soon identify the criminals involved in the incident,” station house officer (SHO) Navdeep Kumar said.

The SHO said traders in the area had been advised to inform the police whenever they carry large amounts of cash, but “they hardly follow the directive”.

“Such incidents, especially during the maize harvesting season, are common and the police held a meeting with businessmen and farmers in Gulabbagh recently to rein in such incidents of loot,” the police said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: Armed criminals loot 5 lakh from maize trader in Purnea; case lodged
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On