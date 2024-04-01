 Bihar: BJP MLA gets extortion call; FIR registered, probe on - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bihar: BJP MLA gets extortion call; FIR registered, probe on

ByAvinash Kumar
Apr 01, 2024 02:41 PM IST

The police registered the case and said that some criminals are also using the names of notorious gangsters to extort money from businessmen and traders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pawan Yadav on Monday lodged an FIR after receiving a phone call from an unidentified caller for an extortion amount of 50 lakh and death threats if he fails to pay the money. Senior police officers in Bhagalpur have constituted a team to probe the matter.

Representational image.
Representational image.

“Kahalgaon MLA Pawan Yadav stated in the FIR that he received a call at home around 10.57am on Monday from an unidentified person who asked him details of his son. Claiming that the MLA was snooped on by his aides, the caller asked him to pay 50 lakh. The caller also threatened the person and hurled verbal abuses if the MLA failed to give the money,” Kahalgaon police station SHO Rajiv Kumar said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police registered the case and said that some criminals are also using the names of notorious gangsters to extort money from businessmen and traders. Bhagalpur SSP Anand Kumar confirmed the incident and said that police are investigating the matter. The caller dialed the MLA from an international number, the police said.

Earlier, an unidentified caller demanded an extortion money of 10 lakh from Pirpainti MLA Lalan Paswan via WhatsApp. Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: BJP MLA gets extortion call; FIR registered, probe on
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On