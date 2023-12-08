Bihar: BMIMS doctors booked for seeking sexual favour from students to pass exams

Five persons, including four medical practitioners of Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences (BMIMS), a government medical college located in the Pawapuri area of Nalanda district in Bihar, were booked allegedly for demanding sexual favour from paramedics students in exchange for granting grades in practical examinations, police said on Friday. An FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (Representative Photo)

A first information report (FIR) was registered based on the complaint filed by four complainants, said police.

According to the FIR, the accused, identified as Dr Bijendra Prasad, Dr Nirmal Kumar, Dr Ritesh, Dr Ajay and one other, demanded sexual favours from para-medical students during practical exams held on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when paramedical staff staged a protest before Nalanda district magistrate (DM) Sashank Kumar, who on Thursday arrived at the BMIMS premises to attend a function. The protestors demanded action against the accused doctors.

The DM immediately ordered BMIMS principal Dr Ashok Kumar Singh to constitute a sexual harassment committee to probe the allegation.

According to the complainants, they tried to lodge a complaint with the Pawapuri police outpost, but the police refused.

“On Wednesday around 2pm when I returned to my hostel, I got a call from a colleague, who asked me to immediately reach college premises to meet Anaesthesia Department HOD [head of department] Dr Bijendra. As soon as I arrived there, one of them asked my wish to pass or fail. Dr Ajay and Dr Ritesh forcibly overpowered me. When I resisted, they released me. On the same night, I raised the complaint before the principal, woman police station and local police but in vain,” said one of the students.

Another student told media persons, “We are OT [operation theatre] assistants. When I reached there after completing viva, Dr Bijendra asked what can I do for him? When I tried to touch the feet of Dr Vijendra and Dr Nirmal, they caught me and molested me. I immediately informed the principal.”

Meanwhile, sub-inspector-cum-station house officer of Pawapuri police outpost Anita Kumari refuted the allegation and told HT on Friday that the police late on Thursday registered an FIR against the five medical practitioners, including the Anaesthesia department HOD.

She said that the complaints narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by them.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (Section 354), sexual harassment (354 A), stalking (354 D) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the accused, officer Kumari said.

When HT contacted the Principal of BMIMS, he claimed that a committee had been set up with faculty members. All the accused were unwilling to comment on the issue.