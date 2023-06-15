‘Red alert’ for parts of Bihar as ‘extreme’ heatwave likely today

The Patna Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued a red alert and cautioned people for “extreme” heatwave conditions expected to prevail in parts of Bihar during the next 24 hours. During a hot summer day in Patna on Thursday. (HT Photo)

People braved scorching heat in as many as 17 districts in the state where mercury has been soaring above 40°Celsius.

The MeT office declared “severe” heatwave condition in Patna, East Champaran, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Khagaria, Begusarai, Nawada while heat wave was declared in Bhagalpur, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Begusarai, Nalanda, Siwan and Samastipur.

As per daily bulletin issued, Sheikhpura remained the hottest place in the state, with the highest maximum temperature of 44.2°C, which was 7.6°C above the season’s corresponding normal.

Banka’s maximum temperature stood at 44°C , Nawada 43.9°C, Patna 43.8°C,Jamui 43.6°C, Bhojpur 43.5°C, West Champaran and Siwan 43.4°C,Gaya 43.1°C, Samastipur 42.9°C, Rohtas 42.8°C, Khagaria 42.6°C, Sheikhpura 44.2°C, Bhagalpur 41.9°C, East Champaran 41.8°C, Muzaffarpur 41.4°C and Begusarai 41°C.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heat wave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is over 40°C. A “severe” heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 6.4°C above normal.

Meteorologists said heatwave condition is likely to aggravate further and mercury may breach 45°C-mark on Friday.

Neha Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “There is no further advancement of monsoon from Forbesganj. Consequently, light to moderate rain occurred over north-east part of the state while the remaining places remained dry. Heatwave condition prevailed in most parts of the state. Surface winds and gusting up to 40 km per hour is likely to prevail in the state. No significant change in day and night temperature is expected for the next three days.”

Patna Meteorological Centre has issued red-colour warning for “extreme” heatwave condition likely over Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Bhabhua and Rohtas.

Ired alert for heatwave is issued when the temperature is expected to rise above 45°C or when heat index is expected to exceed 54°C.