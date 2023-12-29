Bihar bridge company manager abducted in Gaya by Maoists released after 4 days

GAYA: A manager of a bridge construction company who was abducted by Maoists on December 24 returned home late on Thursday, police said on Friday. Gaya Addl SP (Operations) Manoj Kumar said Shahbaz Khan was released on Thursday evening. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Gaya additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Manoj Kumar, who led a multi-agency search, said the Maoist squad that abducted the manager, Shahbaz Khan, handed over his custody to two men on a two-wheeler who dropped him near Banke Dham. Khan reached the company manager’s home at Banke Bazar who informed the police about his return.

Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti said the operations to catch the Maoists who abducted Khan will continue.

Khan was abducted along with two guards by the Maoists from the base camp of the Gaya-based construction company near Asurain village on December 24. The following morning, the Maoists released the two guards and demanded ₹30 lakh for the release of Khan.

Police said the Maoist squad that executed the abduction was suspected to be led by its commander Vivek Yadav alias Rajendra alias Sunil.

A police officer said the Maoists did not follow up on their demand after a multi-agency search operation comprising the state police’s special task force and the Central Reserve Police Force’s special unit, Commando Battalions for Resolute Action, was started.

