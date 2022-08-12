Bihar: Burnt body recovered inside gunny bag from a passenger train in Katihar

Railway police recovered a burnt body packed in a gunny bag from a passenger train in Bihar’s Katihar on Thursday evening.

The body was recovered from a bogie of Katihar-Samastipur passenger train and it appears to have been killed elsewhere and later left in the train, claim police.

“The man about 35 years of age wearing a t-shirt and shorts was first killed and then his face was burnt with acid to hide his identity”, Naugachhia government railway police official said.

Station house officer (SHO) Naugachhia government railway police (GRP) Pramod Prasad Singh said, “The body was sent to sub divisional hospital, Naugachhia for autopsy but later it was sent to higher centre Bhagalpur. Once we get the autopsy report then only, we can divulge details”, he said.

Katihar rail superintendent of police (SRP) Sanjay Kumar Bharti suspected the murder to be a case of brutal killing.

“The incident seems to have taken place near Katihar. Police have started a probe on the basis of clues available near the site”, Bharti said.

“We are taking help of a dog squad besides the photo of the deceased has been circulated so that the identity of the person can be ascertained”, he added.

According to reports, Katihar–Samastipur 05249 passenger train left Katihar at 6pm on Thursday evening and after the train crossed some distance, the passengers complained of foul smell and later a passenger complained to Katihar railway police.

Soon, railway police swung into action and searched the train soon after it stopped and they found a gunny bag lying beside the toilet in a bogie.