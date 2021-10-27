Bihar bypolls: In his first rally in 6 years, Lalu rips into Nitish

At his first election rally in six years, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday was unsparing in his attacks at his arch rival and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of forming the government after 2020 assembly polls in the state by deceit.

“People of Bihar had made Tejashwi the chief minister. But Nitish Kumar formed government through cheating and manipulation. Had I not been outside the state, it would not have happened,” he said to applause from the crowd in his seven-minute speech at Idgah Maidan in Tarapur assembly constituency, where voting for bypoll, along with Kushweshwar Asthan, is scheduled for October 30.

Prasad, who returned to Bihar last Sunday, has been away from the state since December 2017, when he was convicted and jailed in Jharkhand in connection with the fodder scam cases. He last campaigned in an election during the 2015 assembly poll in Bihar, which RJD and CM Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) fought in alliance.

Taking a swipe at the “double engine” government in Bihar, a reference to the NDA government ruling both state and the Centre, the former CM said it had failed on all fronts as the “engines were pulling each other in different directions”.

RJD and JD(U) are ranged against each other in bypolls for two assembly seats, both won in 2020 by JD(U), in a fight that has become triangular after Congress too decided to field candidates from both seats.

Training his guns at Kumar, the former chief minister said, “I had said ensure visarjan (immersion) for the NDA government. Now, Nitish is saying I can get him shot. Why will I do it? He will himself die.”

Prasad also mocked Kumar for his government’s Prohibition policy and his alleged failure to get special status for Bihar.

“In Bihar, it’s rats that drink liquor,” he said in an apparent reference to liquor smuggling in the state and seized liquor stocks vanishing from police stations.

The RJD chief, who flew to Tarapur on a helicopter, also addressed a meeting at Kushweshwar Asthan in the afternoon. “Nitish had vowed he would bite dust than join hands with BJP. But he went back on his words and joined hands with the saffron party. Did he get the special status for Bihar?,” he said.

Prasad also recounted how he gave unconditional support to Kumar to make him the CM after the 2015 assembly polls. “But he later chose to join hands with BJP. In Bihar, there is no development and unemployment is rampant,” he said.

The RJD chief said his campaign for a caste census would continue. “ I am now back in Bihar and would continue to be among you people. We have to fight,” he said.

RJD has fielded Arun Kumar from Tarapur seat and Ganesh Bharti from Kushweshwar Asthan.

RJD’s state president Jagdanand Singh and other senior leaders accompanied Prasad in his campaign.

Leader of the opposition in Bihar and RJD’s heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also addressed rallies at Tarapur and announced that there would be a big rally on the issue of unemployment early next year either in January or February at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Yadav, during his rallies in election meetings last year, had promised 10 lakh jobs for youths if his party came to power.

In 2020 polls, RJD had got 75 seats while the opposition alliance led by it bagged 110 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly.