Bihar: Cabinet approves extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for 3 years
Bihar state cabinet in its first meeting after the expansion on Tuesday approved the extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for the next three years. It also gave the nod for allocation of ₹12,568 crore to be spent till the fiscal 2022-25.
Addressing media persons, additional chief secretary, cabinet, S Sidharth said the scheme, as in the past, will be implemented by 15 different departments including minor irrigation, water resources, environment and forest, education, public health and engineering, agriculture, urban development, panchayati raj, animal husbandry, information and public relations, revenue and land reforms and building construction departments.
In 2019-20, the government spent a sum of ₹7,376 crore till 2021-22 for rejuvenating waterbodies, planting saplings, and other various schemes to fight climate change.
“There has been no change in the mode implementation of Jal-Jivan-Hariyali scheme. A sum of ₹5,222 crore would be spent in the current fiscal, while ₹3,668 crore and ₹3,677 crore have been earmarked in the subsequent years,” said Sidharth, adding that ₹37.38 crore has been allocated for administrative expenses.
This was the first time that all ministers of the newly sworn-in cabinet headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar attended the meeting and discussed the agenda before giving its go ahead.
MP gets first vista dome coach in Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express
Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express with the state's maiden vista dome coach was on Wednesday flagged off from Kamalapati Railway Station by state ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang. Principal secretary of tourism and culture of Madhya Pradesh, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, listed the ways in which vista dome would improve the travelling experience. Under the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh tourism board, the coach was installed by the Indian Railways.
'Want to attack directly': Eshwarappa says Congress supporting anti-nationals
Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday directly attacked the Congress as Eshwarappa said not only in Karnataka or south India, the Congress is supporting the anti-nationals all across the country. Be it the PFI or the SDPI, the Congress is supporting them. “The man who removed Savarkar's photo is an SDPI worker whose wife is a Congress councillor,” Eshwarappa said. A young man named Prem Singh was stabbed amid the tension.
Truck rams into car, kills 5 members of family near Pune
Five members of a family, including two kids aged four and seven, were killed and one was seriously injured when a container truck coming from the wrong side rammed into their car on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, a police officer said. Pune police superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh said that the truck driver fled after the accident and a search was on to arrest him.
Cadbury chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown: Report
In a bizarre incident of theft, about 150 cartons of Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh were stolen from a godown in the Chinhat area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, according to news agencies. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Cadbury distributor Rajendra Singh Sidhu who recently shifted to an apartment in Gomti Nagar said he has filed an FIR at the Chinhat police station and urged locals to provide any inputs they have on the theft, reported news agency ANI.
25 injured after train collision near Nagpur; probe ordered
At least 25 passengers were injured when a bogie of a passenger train collided with a goods train near Gondia, around 175km from Nagpur in the early hours oof Wednesday. Santosh Kumar, chief public relations officer of SE Central Railway informed that this accident happened due to the arrival of two trains on the same track. The goods train was also going towards Nagpur on the same track.
