Bihar chief secretary admitted due to brain stroke, CM Nitish Kumar pays visit

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar visited the Paras-HMRI hospital on Friday to enquire about chief secretary (CS) Amir Subhani, who had suffered a brain stroke after a fall on Thursday, said hospital officials. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar visited the Paras-HMRI hospital on Friday (Agency Photo)

Subhani was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the neurosurgery department of the Paras-HMRI Hospital late Thursday evening due to a minor brain haemorrhage.

“The chief secretary has suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. We are managing him conservatively through medicines. His condition is stable,” said Dr Ambuj Kumar, director and head of the department of neurosurgery.

“He complained of uneasiness and headache last evening after a fall in the bathroom at his residence in the morning. A CT scan has revealed a minor brain haemorrhage. We have put him under observation and he may require a three-day stay at the hospital.” added Dr Kumar.

The hospital also did a cardiac evaluation on Subhani while the physicians examined him for fever.

“We have sent his samples for confirmatory test after he tested positive for typhoid initially. We suspect he could be suffering from viral fever,” said another doctor, attending to the chief secretary.

