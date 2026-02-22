Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday felicitated cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a ₹50 lakh cheque on his return to the state after his record-breaking century helped India clinch the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 title on February 6. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar felicitates U-19 World Cup hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with ₹50 lakh cheque

The 14-year-old, hailing from Samastipur district, scored 175 runs off 80 balls at a strike rate of over 218 and was awarded both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

Sooryavanshi was felicitated with the cheque and a ceremonial shawl at the 'Sankalp Sabhagar' in the chief minister's official residence complex, according to a statement by the CMO.

"Through his hard work and talent, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as a new hope for Indian cricket. I wish him success in setting new milestones for the national team and bringing glory to the country," Kumar said.

He said that the young cricketer's performance brought pride to Bihar and played an important role in India's title triumph.

Urging Sooryavanshi to continue performing well, Kumar said the state government was developing modern, world-class sports infrastructure across the state for athletes.

The CM assured the cricketer that the Bihar government will extend best possible support to assist him and other players.

"It is a matter of happiness for all of us that a son of Bihar has achieved international success through dedication and talent. You are indeed an inspiration to the children of the state," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, sports minister Shreyasi Singh, senior officials of the state government and representatives of the Bihar Cricket Association were present at the felicitation ceremony.

Family members of Suryavanshi also attended the event.

Meanwhile, at a separate event held in Danapur, Sooryavanshi was gifted a car by Tata Motors.

Sooryavanshi said, "This is not just a gift, but an inspiration to perform better in the future."

He credited his parents, coaches and supporters for his success.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.