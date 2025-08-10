Bihar CM Nitish Kumar releases 1,247 crore under increased pension scheme

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday released ₹1,247.34 crore via direct benefit transfer (DBT) for over 1.12 crore social security pension beneficiaries, following his June 25 announcement of raising the monthly pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows from ₹400 to ₹1,100. Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released ₹ 1,247.34 crore for six social security schemes on Saturday (PTI)

The first instalment was disbursed on July 11, and the number of beneficiaries increased to 112 lakh from 111 lakh last month. “I am happy that the number of beneficiaries was 1.11 crore last month and it has increased to 1.12 crore this month. This is good. Nobody should be left out of the benefits,” the CM said while addressing a gathering in Patna.

The government released ₹1,247.34 crore for six social security schemes on Saturday, including Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Pension Yojana, Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension, Laxmi Bai Social Security Pension, and Bihar State Disability Pension.

Social welfare department secretary Bandana Preyashi said, “In the coming days, all the six pension schemes would be linked to the Right to Public Service (RTPS) at the panchayat level for the convenience of the beneficiaries, and they would not have to go to the block offices.”

The government also launched a toll-free number — 18003456262 — to help pension holders seek information or lodge complaints, if any. Both Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, social welfare minister Madan Sahni, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

In view of the increase in the number of beneficiaries, the social welfare department received an additional ₹10,169 crore in the first supplementary budget for 2025–26, passed during the monsoon session. This has taken the department’s overall budget to ₹18,837 crore.

The first supplementary budget of ₹57,946 crore—the largest—was passed following the ₹3,16,989.5-crore Budget approved on March 3 for 2025–26, in response to increased requirements.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have also promised higher pensions in the poll-bound state.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has assured ₹1,500 per month pension, besides ₹2,500 under its proposed Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana if voted to power. Jan Suraj Party leader Prashant Kishor has also promised a ₹2,000 pension should his party form the government.

The Congress party has rolled out the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, under which women in Bihar would receive ₹2,500 in their bank accounts once the Grand Alliance government is formed.

With the Bihar election around the corner, experts say this could be a game-changer. “This is a big social welfare initiative that will have a huge impact, as it directly affects the 1.12 crore poor families irrespective of caste and creed. Old age pension beneficiaries are around 55 lakh. Perhaps, that explains why all the political parties promised it, but there is always a difference between delivery and assurance,” social analyst Nawal Kishor Choudhary said.

Former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Sciences, D.M. Diwakar, said that in the era of competitive populism—especially during election time—the usually forgotten common masses become the main beneficiaries, as all political parties look toward them, albeit for a short time. “No government gives anything to anyone unless it suits its interests and there are dangers attached to not doing it. Pressure does work, and more so during election time. Whichever way it comes, if it benefits the common people, it is good,” he added.