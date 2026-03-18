Jamui/Nawada, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday launched development projects and schemes worth around ₹1,213 crore in Bihar's Jamui and Nawada districts during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. Bihar CM unveils development projects worth ₹1,213 crore in Jamui, Nawada districts

The CM also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects in both districts.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, "Kumar launched 370 projects worth ₹914 crore in Jamui. These include the inauguration of 181 schemes and projects worth ₹602 crore and foundation stones for 189 schemes and projects valued at ₹312 crore".

He inspected ongoing projects, including the construction of a sports complex in Sonpe Mauja of Jamui block, renovation of Kumar Surendra Singh Stadium in Gidhaur block, development of Garhi Nature Park under Jamui Forest Division, development of Patneshwar Dham Temple, restoration and lining of the main canal under the Upper Kiul Reservoir Project, and construction of a bridge over the Kiul River on Garhi-Laghuad road.

Kumar instructed officials to complete the works on time, the statement said.

Later in the day, Kumar launched several development projects and schemes worth around ₹299 crore in Nawada district.

He inaugurated 37 schemes worth ₹55 crore and laid the foundation stones for 21 schemes worth ₹244 crore.

He also inspected the newly constructed campus of the Bihar Home Guard at Budhaul and reviewed projects, including widening and strengthening of Govindpur-Darshan Nala Road , construction works on the Tilaiya River between Panch Bigha and Aadampur villages under Nardiganj block, and construction on the Dhanarjay River to connect Rajoli-Shivala with Rajoli-Dih in Rajoli West Gram Panchayat under Rajoli block.

Others present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Commissioner of Magadh Division Safina AN, Inspector General of Police Vinayak Singh and other senior officials of the district administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.