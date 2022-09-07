Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar cop on way back from raid on liquor smuggler shot dead by criminals

Bihar cop on way back from raid on liquor smuggler shot dead by criminals

Updated on Sep 07, 2022 03:27 PM IST

The Bihar Police team spotted a group of four-five people sitting on the roadside on the outskirts of Gyaspur village and asked them identify themselves. They tried to flee and shot at the police team that tried to catch them

Police said Gyaspur village in Bihar’s Siwan district is home to the notorious Khan brothers, gangsters Ayub Khan and Rayees Khan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: A police constable on his way back after searches to track down a liquor smuggler in Bihar’s Siwan district was shot dead by a group of people at about 2am on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting took place after the police team, which was returning after following up on some leads about liquor smuggling, was passing by Siwan’s Gyaspur village.

The team spotted a group of four-five people sitting on the roadside on the outskirts of the village and stopped. Police said when the team asked them to identify themselves, they tried to flee.

“When the team went after them, the criminals opened fire and escaped,” said Rajesh Kumar, in-charge station house officer of Siswan police station.

Constable Valmiki Kumar Yadav (39), a resident of Patna rural, was taken to the Siwan Sadar hospital with gunshot injuries but doctors said he died before reaching the hospital.

Police said a local resident, Mohammad Sirajuddin (55), who stepped out of his house on hearing the firing outside, also sustained a bullet injury. He was also admitted to hospital and is out of danger.

Police said a special task force (STF) team has been sent to Gyaspur village to carry out raids and nab the criminals.

Additional director general of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said the Siwan superintendent of police (SP) and the Saran range deputy inspector general (DIG) are camping at the spot and overseeing the action being taken.

“An investigation has started and raids are being conducted to nab the culprits. No arrests have been made so far,” Gangwar added.

A police officer said the constable’s death has led to deep resentment among the constabulary that wants the police leadership to order a crackdown against criminals in the district.

Gyaspur village

Gyaspur village is home to Siwan’s notorious gangsters, Rayees Khan and Ayub Khan, who were once associates of gangster-politician Mohd Shahabuddin but parted ways in 2005 after Shahabuddin had their father abducted for contesting an election against his wishes.

Ayub Khan was arrested in January this year in Purnia district and is still in jail. At the time of his arrest, police said he had over 40 cases registered in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

A police officer said Ayub Khan was learnt to be operating his gang from prison while Rayees Khan is said to be active in Siwan and Gopalganj districts of Bihar apart from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and parts of Odisha. In April this year, he contested and lost the Bihar legislative council election.

