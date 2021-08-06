Bihar education department issues guidelines for opening institutions

After the Bihar government’s announcement of further relaxation in the lockdown, the state education department has announced detailed guidelines for educational institutions, including coaching institutes.

From August 7, all schools will open for class 9 onwards, while class 1-8 will open from August 16, but the 50% attendance. Students will attend school on alternate days. For primary schools, the mid-day meal scheme will remain suspended as of now.

A letter issued by additional chief secretary, education department, Sanjay Kumar to all the vice chancellors, district magistrates and district education officer has advocated online classes. “Before opening schools, thorough cleaning and sanitisation of institutions, especially washrooms, must be ensured. The headmasters have to ensure that only vaccinated teachers and staff are involved with teaching work. The schools must ensure proper washing and screening facility with digital thermometers and if anyone is found having above normal temperature, Covid test should be immediately conducted not only for that person, but all the students of the class he might be associated with,” he said.

Meanwhile, all training institutions will also run with 50% attendance. Residential schools and hostels, viz. Kasturba Gandhi girls residential school, SC/ST residential school and Karpoori hostel, have been allowed to function.

Coaching institutions mentoring students of Class 10 and higher are allowed to run with 50% attendance, but the staff must be vaccinated and the details of their vaccination must be submitted to the local police station.

The department has asked all the institutions to form task force comprising students, teachers and members of the school management committee to monitor sanitisation, cleanliness, compulsory masking and social distancing.