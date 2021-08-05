CBSE Class 10 results: Students, parents in Bihar protest over low marks

A large number of city-based students who appeared in the Class 10 exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were disappointed after checking their results announced on Tuesday.

On Thursday, hundreds of students and their parents protested near Bihta against low scores awarded to them by their respective schools. Irked students and parents burnt tyres on road and paralysed vehicular movement for several hours.

Similarly, scores of students and parents vented their ire on a private school near Gola Road and sought clarification from the school administration over low marks given to them.

Ramesh Kumar, a parent of a Class 10 student, alleged that marks computed by the school were not fair. He said, “My daughter has not scored below 80% in any exam in the last five years but she has been awarded 60% in Class 10. On the other hand, her other classmates who hardly managed to pass exams in preceding classes have been given high scores. This shows biased treatment by the school.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Public School and Children Welfare Association has alleged that some private schools have awarded inflated marks to their students and sought CBSE’s intervention in the matter.

Association’s chairman DK Singh said, “One Patna-based private school has awarded 499 out of 500 marks to its 17 students, besides giving above 90% marks to 85 students. Awarding such high scores to a bunch of students indicate suspicious assessment and irregularity in following the moderation policy directed by the board. Such malpractice is an injustice to meritorious students who have compromised with average marks.”

“We want the board to review the school’s result and check whether the school has followed laid norms in letter and spirit or not,” he pressed.

CB Singh, president of the Association of Independent Schools, appealed to Class 10 and 12 students to take the written exam for their result improvement.

He said, “As a majority of meritorious students are unhappy with their results, we advise them to take the written exam and prove their merit. As CBSE would follow strictly Covid-19 safety protocols, students and their parents need not worry about infection.”

CBSE released a circular for the dispute settlement process regarding the computation of results.

“Disputes regarding computation of results will be referred to a committee by the CBSE. The board is preparing a policy for submitting representations to CBSE. This policy will be uploaded to the board’s website by Thursday evening. The schools that are making contact to CBSE in any form are requested to make the representations once the policy is uploaded on the website by complying the direction given therein,” said the circular.