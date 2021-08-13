Bihar engineer in vigilance net

The vigilance investigation bureau (VIB) on Friday conducted searches on the house of an executive engineer (EE) who had allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and seized over ₹1.43 crore in cash, besides gold, silver and documents related to various immovable properties, VIB officials said.

The engineer, Ravindra Kumar Yadav, has a three-strorey house in Punaichak locality of Patna and was posted in Vaishali till about two months back.

Searches on Friday were carried following warrants issued by the special judge (vigilance) in Patna and were led by deputy superintendent of police (VIB) Sarvesh Kumar Singh, according to a statement by VIB.

VIB officials said Yadav had bought land in the name of his wife Rajni Kumari Sinha and two children at Danapur and Bihta, worth around ₹1.23 crore.

Yadav joined service on August 4, 2004, and was earlier posted in road construction department at Hajipur. On June 22, 2021, he shifted to Bihar State Road Development Corporation in Patna, VIB officials said, adding that during his tenure at Hajipur, the state government had received corruption complaints against him.

“The value of the assets has been estimated on the basis of the registered deeds and not at the existing marketing rates,” DSP Sarvesh Kumar Singh said, adding that the engineer was present in his Patna house at the time of the search.