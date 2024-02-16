 Bihar govt agrees to agitating teachers’ demand for offline competency tests - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar govt agrees to agitating teachers’ demand for offline competency tests

Bihar govt agrees to agitating teachers’ demand for offline competency tests

ByArun Kumar
Feb 16, 2024 01:57 PM IST

A delegation of teachers also met deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary for a discussion on their broader issues and said the BJP leader assured them he would speak to the CM

The Bihar government on Thursday accepted the demand of agitating teachers in the state to conduct offline competency tests along with the earlier online process, education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said after getting the nod from chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI Photo)

Later in the evening, a delegation of teachers also met deputy CM Samrat Choudhary for a discussion on their issues. Choudhary had assured the teachers on Tuesday that he would hold talks with them on all issues and that “no teacher would lose job”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The deputy CM has assured that he will discuss all the issues with the CM within two days,” said a teacher.

“At present, there is a provision of three online tests. In addition, now there will be two offline tests also for working teachers, who were citing difficulties in taking online exams. There is a clear provision that they must take competency test to avail the status of government employees,” he said in a statement.

Appealing to the teachers to not get provoked, the representative said that the government has assured to keep their interest in mind.

“In recent months, there has been improvement in the working of schools even in remote areas and that needs to be maintained. People in general are appreciative of it. Proper functioning of schools is in the interest of the society, especially the poor,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On