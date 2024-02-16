Bihar govt agrees to agitating teachers’ demand for offline competency tests

The Bihar government on Thursday accepted the demand of agitating teachers in the state to conduct offline competency tests along with the earlier online process, education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said after getting the nod from chief minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI Photo)

Later in the evening, a delegation of teachers also met deputy CM Samrat Choudhary for a discussion on their issues. Choudhary had assured the teachers on Tuesday that he would hold talks with them on all issues and that “no teacher would lose job”.

“The deputy CM has assured that he will discuss all the issues with the CM within two days,” said a teacher.

“At present, there is a provision of three online tests. In addition, now there will be two offline tests also for working teachers, who were citing difficulties in taking online exams. There is a clear provision that they must take competency test to avail the status of government employees,” he said in a statement.

Appealing to the teachers to not get provoked, the representative said that the government has assured to keep their interest in mind.

“In recent months, there has been improvement in the working of schools even in remote areas and that needs to be maintained. People in general are appreciative of it. Proper functioning of schools is in the interest of the society, especially the poor,” he added.