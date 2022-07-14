Bihar hooch tragedy: Patna high court acquits 13
The Patna high court has acquitted nine men awarded the death sentence and four women sentenced to life in prison in connection with a hooch tragedy, which left 19 people dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj in August 2016, saying the prosecution failed to prove their role in it beyond reasonable doubt.
A bench of justices Ashwini Kumar Singh and Harish Kumar on Wednesday ordered their immediate release unless they are required in any other case. A court in Goplaganj convicted the 13 in February 2021.
In its 89-page judgment, the bench noted the investigation in the case was started without the registration of a First Information Report. Bandhu Ram, who reported the matter to the police, was not a witness to it nor did the investigating officer meet him during the investigation.
Kanhaiya Prasad Singh, the defence lawyer, argued the prosecution did not bring on record even the names of the 19 who died due to poisonous liquor. He added their post-mortem reports were also not brought on the record.
The bench found no independent witness was examined. The two seizure witnesses were not the residents of village Khajurbani, where the incident took place. “The two so-called independent witnesses to the seizures...Paltu Kumar and Swaminath Sah were not examined by the prosecution. ..Swaminath has been examined on behalf of the defence. He deposed that two years ago when he had gone to the Gopalganj Town Police Station for lodging a case, the SHO [station house officer] had taken his signature on 4-5 blank sheets of paper and asked him to go, but the case was not registered.”
The bench said in the absence of examination of Kumar during trial and in absence of any plausible explanation for the same and for the reason that another witness was examined as a defence witness, no reliance can be placed on the truthfulness of the seizure lists.
-
Patna: 2 PFI activists, including ex-cop and SIMI member, arrested under UAPA
Patna police on Wednesday arrested two Popular Front of India activists from Phulwarisharif police station area and booked them under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of conspiring and attempting to create religious animosity and promote enmity between two religions. Police told HT that both the accused trained youths on the name of PFI and SDFI (Social democratic party of India). Patna police added the Enforcement Directorate will investigate the fund trail matter.
-
RSS 'chintan shivir' to begin today in Bengaluru, eye on 2023 polls
A “chintan” session organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Bengaluru ahead of the 2023 assembly polls will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday. It will be attended by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. RSS leaders, including Mukund, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, are also likely to attend the 'chintan shivir'.
-
Light showers, scattered rain expected in Delhi today
Light and scattered rainfall are expected in the capital on Thursday as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said and issued a green alert for Delhi. The alert will remain in place until July 19 indicating only light rain or drizzle. Parts of Delhi are likely to receive isolated light rainfall until Saturday. Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, recorded 123.7mm of rainfall in July.
-
2 held at IGIA for trying to smuggle 45 guns
A couple was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, customs officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili said that the two were identified as Jaswinder Kaur and Jagjit Singh, residents of Gurugram who were travelling from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City with their infant daughter on July 11. The two were earlier placed under surveillance by officials.
-
Hisar thermal plant protest: Deadlock ends after six days
The six-day deadlock between the Hisar administration and Khedar residents was resolved on Wednesday evening after the officials agreed to the protesters demands. Earlier in the day scores of farmers and locals gathered at a protest site near the thermal power plant where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni and others were present. As scores of people from Haryana started reaching Khedar, police removed the barricades installed at various entry points in the village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics